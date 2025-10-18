Satwik-Chirag fall short in Denmark Open semifinal

India’s top men’s doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, bowed out of the Denmark Open 2025 after a tough three-game defeat to Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Indian duo, ranked World No. 2, lost 21-23, 21-18, 16-21 after an intense 76-minute battle at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense.

Satwik and Chirag started strongly, moving into a 19-16 lead in the opening game, but the Japanese pair displayed remarkable composure to save multiple game points and snatch the game 23-21.

The Indians regrouped quickly in the second game, upping their aggression and dominating at the net to level the contest 21-18.

In the deciding game, Hoki and Kobayashi, known for their sharp defense and quick rotations, took control after the mid-game interval.

Despite flashes of brilliance from Satwik’s power smashes and Chirag’s front-court anticipation, the Japanese pair maintained their rhythm to close out the win and reach the final.

Speaking after the match, Satwik reflected on missing Diwali celebrations but shared a light moment about India’s emerging star Tanvi Sharma, who had reached the BWF World Junior Championships final.

“Thought we will celebrate together with Tanvi Sharma tomorrow! (smiles) It’s part of the game, and we miss many festivals. But all the best to her for the final, hope she wins gold,” Satwik said.

Consistent season for the Indian pair

The semifinal appearance continues a strong run for Satwik and Chirag, who have reached the business end of multiple tournaments this season, including the Hong Kong Open and China Masters finals.

Earlier in Odense, they overcame Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat in a high-quality quarterfinal.

With their solid performances across Super 750 and Super 1000 events, the duo remains one of the most consistent pairs on the BWF World Tour, underlining India’s growing stature in world badminton.

Final score: 21-23, 21-18, 16-21