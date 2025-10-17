Satwik-Chirag reach Denmark Open 2025 Semifinals, Lakshya Sen exits in Quarters

India’s premier men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty marched into the semifinals of the Denmark Open 2025 after overcoming a tough challenge from Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat on Friday.

The Indian duo, seeded sixth, defeated the unseeded Indonesian pair 21-15, 18-21, 21-16 in a gripping quarterfinal that lasted 65 minutes.

After taking the opening game with relative ease, Satwik and Chirag were pushed to the limit in the second as the Indonesians staged a strong comeback to force a decider.

The world No. 3 combination regrouped quickly, tightening their defense and dominating the net exchanges to close out the third game and seal their spot in the last four.

With the victory, Satwik and Chirag continued their strong run in Odense, having earlier beaten Scotland’s Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley, followed by a straight-games win over Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei in the previous rounds.

They will next face the winners of the quarterfinal clash between China’s Chen Bo Yang–Yi Liu and Japan’s Takuro Hoki–Yugo Kobayashi, as they aim to reach their third Super 750 final of the season.

Meanwhile, India’s Lakshya Sen was eliminated from the men’s singles event after a straight-game loss to Alex Lanier 21-9, 21-14 in the quarterfinals. The World No. 23 Indian had earlier impressed by defeating Anders Antonsen in the second round, but was unable to overcome the French challenger in a dominant performance.

The Denmark Open, part of the BWF World Tour Super 750, is being played in Odense, featuring the world’s top shuttlers across categories.