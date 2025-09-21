Badminton
China Masters 2025 Highlights: Satwik-Chirag finish runner-up - Updates, action
Highlights from Satwik-Chirag’s runner-up finish at the 2025 China Masters against Korean pair Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae.
China Masters 2025 Highlights: India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runner-up for the second time this season at the 2025 China Masters in Shenzhen Arena on Sunday.
The world no 7 pair lost to reigning world champion and top-seeded Korean pair Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae 19-21, 15-21 in 45 minutes.
The Indian pair last won the Thailand Open in May 2024. This season, they have fallen short in 15 consecutive tournaments.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 21 Sep 2025 10:51 AM GMT
- 21 Sep 2025 10:45 AM GMT
SatChi finish runner-up
Satwik-Chirag lost to reigning world champions Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae of Korea in straight games 19-21, 15-21.
This is Indian pair's second-straight runner-up finish in two weeks.
- 21 Sep 2025 10:28 AM GMT
Game 2: SatChi trail 14-17
The Koreans are edging ahead and look close to stealing the second game.
- 21 Sep 2025 10:23 AM GMT
Moments of extraordinary play in just one rally ends with a perfect net shot from the Korean. Score: 11-10 in favour of Koreans
- 21 Sep 2025 10:18 AM GMT
Game 2: 8-6 for SatChi
The last two points from the Indians have been well set up.
- 21 Sep 2025 10:15 AM GMT
The Korean pair are playing their 9th final from 12 tournaments this year. For the Indian's its their second final of the season after the Hong Kong Open.