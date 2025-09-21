China Masters 2025 Highlights: Satwik-Chirag finish runner-up - Updates, action

China Masters 2025 Highlights: India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runner-up for the second time this season at the 2025 China Masters in Shenzhen Arena on Sunday.

The world no 7 pair lost to reigning world champion and top-seeded Korean pair Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae 19-21, 15-21 in 45 minutes.

The Indian pair last won the Thailand Open in May 2024. This season, they have fallen short in 15 consecutive tournaments.

As it happened: