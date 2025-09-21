Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

China Masters 2025 Highlights: Satwik-Chirag finish runner-up - Updates, action

Highlights from Satwik-Chirag’s runner-up finish at the 2025 China Masters against Korean pair Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae.

China Masters 2025 Highlights: Satwik-Chirag finish runner-up - Updates, action
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Sep 2025 10:51 AM GMT

China Masters 2025 Highlights: India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runner-up for the second time this season at the 2025 China Masters in Shenzhen Arena on Sunday.

The world no 7 pair lost to reigning world champion and top-seeded Korean pair Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae 19-21, 15-21 in 45 minutes.

The Indian pair last won the Thailand Open in May 2024. This season, they have fallen short in 15 consecutive tournaments.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-09-21 08:00:34
>Load More
BadmintonBadminton World FederationSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick