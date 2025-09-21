Badminton
China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag finish runner up
The Indian pair lost to reigning world champion Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae in straight games.
Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runner-up for the second time this season at the 2025 China Masters in Shenzhen Arena on Sunday.
The world no 7 pair lost to reigning world champion and top-seeded Korean pair Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae 19-21, 15-21 in 45 minutes.
The Indians started strong and led 14-7 in the opening game before the Koreans won five points in a row before leveling the score at 15-all. Satwik-Chirag struggled to hold on in key moments.
In the second game, the Indians started strong to lead 8-6 but the Koreans remained steady and were quick to take control. They managed to wrap the match with smart, consistent play.
The Indian pair Satwik-Chirag have now gone 16 months without a title. Their last title came at the Thailand Open in May 2024.