China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag finish runner up

Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runner-up for the second time this season at the 2025 China Masters in Shenzhen Arena on Sunday.

The world no 7 pair lost to reigning world champion and top-seeded Korean pair Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae 19-21, 15-21 in 45 minutes.





#News | Runner-up finish for Satwik-Chirag in China🇮🇳👏



The Indians go down 19-21, 15-21 to South Korea's Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the #ChinaMastersSuper750 final☹️



A second successive runner-up final on the World Tour for Satwik-Chirag🔥#Badminton pic.twitter.com/KyPsJrkRyp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 21, 2025





The Indians started strong and led 14-7 in the opening game before the Koreans won five points in a row before leveling the score at 15-all. Satwik-Chirag struggled to hold on in key moments.

In the second game, the Indians started strong to lead 8-6 but the Koreans remained steady and were quick to take control. They managed to wrap the match with smart, consistent play.

The Indian pair Satwik-Chirag have now gone 16 months without a title. Their last title came at the Thailand Open in May 2024.