Badminton

China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag finish runner up

The Indian pair lost to reigning world champion Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae in straight games.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with their runner-up trophies on Sunday. (Photo credit: Screengrab/JioHotstar)

The Bridge Desk

Published: 21 Sep 2025 11:18 AM GMT

Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runner-up for the second time this season at the 2025 China Masters in Shenzhen Arena on Sunday.

The world no 7 pair lost to reigning world champion and top-seeded Korean pair Kim Won Ho & Seo Seung Jae 19-21, 15-21 in 45 minutes.



The Indians started strong and led 14-7 in the opening game before the Koreans won five points in a row before leveling the score at 15-all. Satwik-Chirag struggled to hold on in key moments.

In the second game, the Indians started strong to lead 8-6 but the Koreans remained steady and were quick to take control. They managed to wrap the match with smart, consistent play.

The Indian pair Satwik-Chirag have now gone 16 months without a title. Their last title came at the Thailand Open in May 2024.

