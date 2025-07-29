Badminton: Satwik-Chirag back in top 10 rankings after 3 months

The Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are back in the elite top-10 bracket. The Indian duo climbed three spots to be World No. 9 according to the latest BWF men’s doubles rankings released on Tuesday.

Korea's Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae are ranked on top of the rankings table.

Satwik-Chirag's ranking is backed by consistent performance in tournaments since their return from nearly three month injury lay off.

Last week, former world No. 1 Indian pair lost 13-21, 17-21 to second-seeded Malaysian pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the 2025 China Open Super 1000 semifinal in Changzhou.

BACK IN THE TOP 🔟



Satwik-Chirag climb three spots to 9th in the latest BWF rankings.#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/b79Y2wnZti — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2025

On March 11, 2025, the pair had dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since November 2021. They were ranked no. 12.

The injury layoff had forced Satwik-Chirag to miss Asian Championships and Sudirman Cup 2025. The Indian pair returned with a semifinal finish at the Singapore Open, where they lost to world no 2 pair of Chia-Soh in a tight three‑game match 21‑19, 10‑21, 18‑21.

Satwik and Chirag have now set their sights on next month’s 2025 BWF World Championships.