Saina Nehwal visits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal paid obeisance at the holy cave of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with budding sportspersons at the base camp Katra, officials said on Sunday.

The regular training day for the players at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) sports complex Katra turned into a memorable one as they got an opportunity to meet the Indian ace shuttler, the officials said. The star badminton player has come to the holy shrine many times before to seek the blessings. However, this was for the first time she visited SMVD Sports Complex at the base camp and interacted with the budding sportspersons, they said.

The officials said Nehwal after offering special prayers along with her family at the holy cave Shrine visited SMVD Sports Complex, before returning to Jammu. She was welcomed at the Sports Complex by Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, they said, adding Nehwal's visit to the sports complex not only motivated girls but also inspired budding players to achieve new feats in the field of sports.



"She gave a call for budding sportspersons to work hard and chart their careers. The star player also had a word of advice for parents: nurture the sporting talent in young kids as parent's support holds the key to the development of a player," an official said. While applauding her accomplishments, Kumar said she is a role model to everyone as her hard work has taken her to great heights.