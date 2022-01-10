Saina Nehwal hurt by actor Siddharth's 'sexual innuendo' tweet

Indian ace badminton player Saina Nehwal is hurt and upset by a recent tweet by Tamil actor criticising the shuttler which had a 'subtle' usage of a sexual innuendo. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sent the actor a notice over the tweet.



Saina Nehwal had earlier tweeted about the 'security threat' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5. Some protesters blocked a route and forced Modi's convoy to spend about 15-20 minutes on a flyover. This resulted in a huge row on social media. Reacting to that, Saina wrote, "No Nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists (sic)".

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Actor Siddharth quoted Saina Nehwal's tweet with the comment, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna (sic)."

Saina in an interview with CNN News 18, said the actor's reaction was not nice and she used like Siddharth as an actor.

Saina Nehwal to @CNNnews18: I'm not sure what he (Sidharth) meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it's Twitter and you are noticed with such words and comments. @NCWIndia notice to police & @TwitterIndia — Shivani Gupta (@ShivaniGupta_5) January 10, 2022

Many on Twitter criticised Siddharth for his tweet. National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also condemned Siddharth for his actions. "This man needs a needs or two. Why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned Police," tweeted Rekha Sharma.

Saina's husband, shuttler Parupalli Kashyap called it disgraceful.

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

The National Commission for Women has also sent Siddharth a notice over the tweet. The statement read: "The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Indian actor Siddharth using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Ms. Saina Nehwal. The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platforms. "The Commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remark made by the actor and has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law. The Commission has sought prompt and strict action against him for using indecent language for women on social media.

Taking serious note of the matter, Chairperson @sharmarekha has also written to DGP #TamilNadu to take prompt and strict action against the actor. The action taken in the matter has to be intimated to the Commission at the earliest. https://t.co/pW1hT9zz6W pic.twitter.com/A3hefYp9qZ — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 10, 2022

"Taking serious note of the offence, Chairperson Ms Sharma has also written to Resident Grievance Officer, Twitter India to immediately block the actor's account and take appropriate action against him for posting offensive remarks on Ms Nehwal's post thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity."





