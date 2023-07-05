'Queen of Majors': PV Sindhu's top achievements

PV Sindhu, one of India's most prominent badminton stars, turned 28 on Wednesday.

Since her debut in 2011, Sindhu has been instrumental in a badminton revolution that has taken over the country due to the achievements by her and her band of colleagues.

India's leading lady in the sport, Sindhu has clinched medals in almost every major competition. She remains the top ranked women's singles player from the country and the best hope for an Olympic medal on the women's side.



PV Sindhu's medals

Sindhu's crowning achievements are her two Olympic medals. She won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and followed it with a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was the first-ever Indian to win two Olympic medals.

Sindhu is also the first and only Indian to win the World Badminton Championships. She clinched a gold medal in the 2019 event held at Basel. Besides this, she has won Silver medals at the 2017 and 2018 events and bronze at the 2013 and 2014 events, making her a five-time medalist at the championships.

The shuttler has also clinched some Commonwealth Games glory with her fierce strokeplay. She won the gold medal in the women's singles competition in 2022 in Birmingham and the mixed team event in the 2018 event held at Gold Coast. She has also won a silver in women's singles (2018) and bronze in the same category (2014 CWG at Glasgow). Sindhu also has a silver medal in CWG 2022, which came in mixed team event.

Sindhu has won two Asian Games medals. She won a silver medal at the 2018 event in Jakarta and a bronze medal at the 2014 event in Incheon.

Her peak ranking in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Rankings is number 2, which she reached in April 2017.

Sindhu also has two bronze medals at the Uber Cup, the top women's team badminton championships in the world.

Besides these, Sindhu has won numerous BWF World Tour titles, like the Swiss Open, Singapore Open, Syed Modi International etc.

(With ANI inputs)