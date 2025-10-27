Badminton: PV Sindhu withdraws from 2025 season with an injury

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the remainder of 2025 BWF World Tour season owing to a foot injury, the Indian star shuttler said in a statement on Monday.

The 30-year-old from Hyderabad, who sustained a foot injury ahead of the European leg, said the decision was taken in consultation with her team.

“After consulting closely with my team and with the guidance of the incredible Dr. Pardiwala, we felt it was best for me to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025,” PV Sindhu said in a statement on her social media accounts on Monday.





“The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete’s journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger,” she added.

“Recovery and training are already in motion. Under the constant care of Dr. Wayne Lombard, the support of Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and the guidance of my coach Irwansyah, I am surrounded by a team that gives me strength every single day. Their belief in me fuels my own, and I feel motivated, grateful, and hungrier than ever for what lies ahead. Thank you all for your endless love and support, it truly means more than words can express. The journey continues soon,” she wrote.

PV Sindhu’s campaign this year has been filled with challenges. Sindhu’s best performance this year was quarterfinal appearances at the India Open Super 750, World Championships, and China Masters Super 750. Her year was marred by several early-round exits.