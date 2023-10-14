Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 28
silver 38
Bronze 41
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Arctic Open 2023: PV Sindhu goes down to Wang Zhiyi in semis - Highlights

Catch the highlights of PV Sindhu's semifinal match against China's Wang Zhiyi at the Arctic Open Super 2023 in Finland on Friday.

Arctic Open 2023: PV Sindhu goes down to Wang Zhiyi in semis - Highlights
X

PV Sindhu is looking forward to winning her first title of the year at the Artic Open.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Oct 2023 12:22 PM GMT

World no. 13 PV Sindhu suffered a crushing 12-21, 21-11, 7-21 defeat against Wang Zhiyi of China in the semifinal of the Arctic Open Super 500 in Vantaa, Finland, on Friday. Zhiyi will take on fellow Chinese player Han Yue in the final on Sunday.

Catch the highlights:

Live Updates

2023-10-14 09:27:33
>Load More
PV Sindhu
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X