Badminton
Arctic Open 2023: PV Sindhu goes down to Wang Zhiyi in semis - Highlights
Catch the highlights of PV Sindhu's semifinal match against China's Wang Zhiyi at the Arctic Open Super 2023 in Finland on Friday.
World no. 13 PV Sindhu suffered a crushing 12-21, 21-11, 7-21 defeat against Wang Zhiyi of China in the semifinal of the Arctic Open Super 500 in Vantaa, Finland, on Friday. Zhiyi will take on fellow Chinese player Han Yue in the final on Sunday.
Catch the highlights:
Live Updates
- 14 Oct 2023 11:09 AM GMT
Sindhu knocked out
Zhiyi sends a hard flick; Sindhu's backhand defence goes wide. Zhiyi wins the third game 21-7 and the match 2-1. Sindhu's campaign ends at the Arctic Open.
Final result: Wang Zhiyi defeats PV Sindhu 21-12, 11-21, 21-7 in 63 minutes
- 14 Oct 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Zhiyi on match point
Sindhu loses a challenge. Zhiyi is on match point at 20-7.
- 14 Oct 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Game 3: Sindhu trails 7-19
Sindhu misses it again. Zhiyi's crosscourt drop shot lands in. Zhiyi takes a 19-7 lead.
- 14 Oct 2023 11:06 AM GMT
Game 3: Sindhu finds the net
Zhiyi plays a crosscourt flick and Sindhu's return goes into the net. Zhiyi leads 17-7 before taking an 18-7 lead.
- 14 Oct 2023 11:05 AM GMT
Game 3: Zhiyi wins net battle
A brilliant net shot by Zhiyi. Sindhu has no option. Zhiyi leads 16-7.
- 14 Oct 2023 11:04 AM GMT
Game 3: Sindhu trails 6-15
Zhiyi is six points away from wining this match.
- 14 Oct 2023 11:03 AM GMT
Game 3: Zhiyi leads 14-6
Sindhu's return finds the net and Zhiyi takes 14-6 lead in the third game.
- 14 Oct 2023 11:03 AM GMT
Game 3: Zhiyi extends her lead
Sindhu's defence has been exposed by Zhiyi. The Chinese player leads 12-6 in the decider.
- 14 Oct 2023 11:00 AM GMT
Game 3: Zhiyi takes the lead at the interval
Zhiyi is playing aggressive badminton now. She takes an 11-5 lead at the interval with a down-the-line smash.
- 14 Oct 2023 10:58 AM GMT
Game 3: Sindhu loses a point
Sindhu allows the shuttle to fall in after a wrong assessment. And Zhiyi wins a point to lead 9-4.
Sindhu wins the next point with a smash to trail 5-9.