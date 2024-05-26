Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu faces Wang Zhi Yi in final - Scores, Updates, Blog

PV Sindhu takes on world no. 7 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the women's singles final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Sindhu, who has been in phenomenal form as she beat top-seeded Han Yue and Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinal and semifinals, will look to win her first title since winning the Singapore Open in July 2022.

The world no. 15 Indian shuttler will also look to avenge her defeat to Wang in the Arctic Open in 2023.

Catch live updates: