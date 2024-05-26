Badminton
Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu faces Wang Zhi Yi in final - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Malaysia Masters women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi from Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
PV Sindhu takes on world no. 7 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the women's singles final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
Sindhu, who has been in phenomenal form as she beat top-seeded Han Yue and Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinal and semifinals, will look to win her first title since winning the Singapore Open in July 2022.
The world no. 15 Indian shuttler will also look to avenge her defeat to Wang in the Arctic Open in 2023.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 26 May 2024 5:56 AM GMT
Head to Head: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi
PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi met each other thrice till date, with the Indian shuttler winning their first two meetings.
This is the second final between the two players. In fact, Sindhu's last World Tour title came after she beat Wang in the Singapore Open in a three-game thriller in 2022.
In their first meeting, also in 2022, Sindhu beat Wang in straight games.
However, in their last meeting in 2023 at the Arctic Open semifinal, Sindhu lost to Wang, in another three-gamer.
It is anticipated that we will get to see another exciting contest between the two players.
- 26 May 2024 5:46 AM GMT
Form: Wang Zhi Yi at Malaysia Masters
Round of 32: Beat Aakarshi Kashyap 24-22, 21-13 in 47 minutes
Round of 16: Beat Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo 21-10, 21-11 in 35 minutes
Qauarterfinal: Beat Gao Fang Jie 23-21, 21-17
Semifinal: Beat Zhang Yi Man 21-9, 21-11
- 26 May 2024 5:43 AM GMT
Form: PV Sindhu at Malaysia Masters
Round of 32: Beat Kirsty Gilmour 21-17, 21-16 in 46 minutes
Round of 16: Beat Sim Yu Jin 21-13, 12-21, 21-14 in 59 minutes
Quarterfinal: Beat Han Yue 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 in 55 minutes
Semifinal: Beat Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in 88 minutes
- 26 May 2024 5:41 AM GMT
Hello and welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the Malaysia Masters women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi. Stay tuned for live updates.