Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu squares off against Busanan Ongbamrungphan in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, will look to make her first final on the BWF World Tour since making a runner-up finish at the Madrid Spain Masters in April last year.

This is, meanwhile, Sindhu's first semifinal since the Denmark Open in October and her consecutive semifinal appearance at the Malaysia Masters. Last year, she lost to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in straight games in the battle of the last four.

Sindhu enjoys a staggering 17-1 head-to-head record against Ongbamrungphan, who last won against the Indian shuttler in 2019. While Sindhu beat the top seed, Han Yue in the semis, Busanan defeated Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia.

Catch live updates: