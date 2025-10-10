PV Sindhu returns for third term on BWF Athletes’ Commission

Indian badminton icon PV Sindhu has been re-elected for a third term on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Athletes’ Commission, continuing her influential role in shaping the sport’s global governance.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and BWF Integrity Ambassador since 2020, brings extensive experience to the Commission, having previously served from 2017 to 2025.

Joining her on the newly formed Commission are Paris 2024 Olympic champions An Se Young (Korea) and Jia Yi Fan (China), as well as first-time members Doha Hany (Egypt) and Debora Jille (Netherlands). All five athletes were elected automatically as the only nominees.

The Athletes’ Commission serves as a consultative body to the BWF Council, ensuring player voices influence key areas such as rules, regulations, athlete welfare, and the overall experience on the international circuit.

In the coming weeks, the Commission will elect a Chair and Deputy Chair, with the Chair gaining a full voting position on the BWF Council, strengthening athlete representation at the sport’s highest level.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul praised Sindhu’s ongoing contribution: "Athletes are the heart of our sport, and P. V. Sindhu’s leadership ensures that our global badminton community is shaped by those who live and breathe the game. We congratulate her and the new members and look forward to their input in making badminton one of the world’s leading sports."