PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag to headline India’s squad for the 2026 Asian Games

Two-time Asian Games medalist PV Sindhu and defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will headline a stacked Indian squad for the badminton event at the 2026 Asian Games.

The 20th edition of the continental Games is set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) selection committee finalised the squad after reviewing recent performances across national and international tournaments, alongside BWF rankings as of May 26, 2026.

Led by India’s top-ranked men’s singles player Lakshya Sen, the squad also features experienced H. S. Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth—all part of India’s historic men’s team silver-medal campaign at the previous edition.

The men’s contingent retains much of the core that secured a bronze medal at the BWF Thomas Cup earlier this year.

#News | Badminton Association of India (BAI) announces India's squad for 2026 Asian Games



Individual Event



Men’s Singles (MS): Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty



Women’s Singles (WS): PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda



Men’s Doubles (MD): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty; Hariharan… pic.twitter.com/7BQsySMxjF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 13, 2026

Reflecting the emergence of a new generation, Badminton Asia Championships silver medalist Ayush Shetty, alongside BWF World Junior Championships Individual Championship Silver medalist Tanvi Sharma and Team Championship medalist Unnati Hooda, have also earned selection following a string of impressive performances on the international circuit.

“Indian badminton today is in a position where success is being shaped not just by individual excellence, but by the growing depth of talent across categories. Over the last few months, we have seen encouraging signs across the board: Satwik-Chirag back to their best, Lakshya returning to the world’s top 10, the men’s team reaching another Thomas Cup podium.

Sindhu and our senior players are delivering consistently, and younger athletes are stepping up with strong performances and important results internationally. This squad reflects that journey, a blend of experience, depth and emerging talent, and we believe it has the quality and character to compete strongly at the Asian Games and make the country proud,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, BAI.

India heads into Aichi-Nagoya carrying strong momentum in the event. Indian badminton has won 13 medals in Asian Games history, including a breakthrough gold medal at the previous edition.

The 2022 Games marked India’s most successful badminton campaign, yielding one gold, one silver, and an individual bronze through Prannoy. India’s highest medal tally overall came at the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, where the country secured five bronze medals.

The Indian squad will also feature established combinations across categories. Men’s doubles pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and M. R. Arjun arrive in strong form, with Arjun also carrying experience from India’s silver-winning men’s team campaign in 2022.

Women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continue to anchor India’s doubles challenge, alongside the steadily rising Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam.

Thailand Masters Super 300 champion Devika Sihag and talents Isharani Baruah and Tharun Mannepalli further strengthen India’s singles depth. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto add quality and experience to the doubles setup.

For the Individual Championships, India will field representation across all five disciplines, with Sen and Shetty featuring in men’s singles, while Sindhu and Hooda lead the women’s singles.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag and Hariharan-Arjun will compete in men’s doubles, with Treesa-Gayatri and Kavipriya-Simran representing India in women’s doubles. India’s top mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will also contest.

Indian Squad for Asian Games 2026

Men’s Team: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, H. S. Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, M. R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila

Women’s Team: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto

Men’s Singles (MS): Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty

Women’s Singles (WS): PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda

Men’s Doubles (MD): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty; Hariharan Amsakarunan / M. R. Arjun

Women’s Doubles (WD): Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela; Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles (XD): Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto