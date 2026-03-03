PV Sindhu returns to India safely; misses 2026 All England Open

Days after being stuck in Dubai due to the airspace closure in the middle east following the tense geo political conditions, India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu returned safely to India on Tuesday.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe," said Sindhu in a statement.

"The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say," she added.

Sindhu, the 2019 women's singles world champion, was on her way to Birmingham for the prestigious 2026 All England Open Super 1000 when the conflict broke out.

The shuttler along with the team was stuck in Dubai for three days before getting on a flight back to India.

It means that Sindhu will miss the 2026 All England Open as India continues to search for its first title win at the prestigious tournament since 2001.

Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will lead the Indian campaign in Sindhu's absence in the tournament.