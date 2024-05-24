Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu stuns top-seed Han Yue to enter the semis

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stunned top-seed and world number six Han Yue of China in the quarter-final of the Malaysia Masters 2024 to enter the semi-finals on Friday.



PV Sindhu won the match 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 in 55 minutes to book her berth in the next round.

World Number 15 PV Sindhu slumped mid-game but eventually recovered from it to get the better of her Chinese opponent. Sindhu avenged her loss at the Badminton Asia Championships last month.

Sindhu will either face Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani or Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the last four stages.

Sindhu started well in the first game and raced to a lead of 11-5 at the first mid-game break. The Chinese fought back making it 13-16 but Sindhu took five consecutive points to win the first game.

In the second game, Han came with all her guns blazing and started with a 5-0 lead.

Sindhu struggled more in the second game as Han took a big lead of 15-2. Despite some fightback later, Han easily pocketed the second game 21-14 to force the decider.

Sindhu gathered her wits in the third game to open up a massive 11-3 lead at the break, which proved decisive as Han just couldn't bridge the gap.

In the other game, Ashmita Chaliha lost to sixth-seeded Zhang Yi Man in straight games.

Coming on the back of a big win over world number 10 Beiwen Zhang of the USA, Ashmita fought well against Zhang but failed to control the game. Ashmita lost 21-10,21-15.