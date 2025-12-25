PV Sindhu elected chairperson of BWF Athletes' Commission

India's PV Sindhu was elected as the chairperson of the BWF Athletes' Commission for the 2026-29 term, the Badminton World Federation revealed on Wednesday.

A double Olympic medallist, Sindhu has served on the BWF Athletes' Commission since nearly a decade ago in 2017.

She has also been BWF's Integrity Ambassador for the past five years, starting in 2020.

An incredible opportunity to be a voice for everyone who plays our beautiful game. I’m deeply looking forward to working closely with @bwfmedia to represent every single player and to fight for meaningful, lasting change that truly matters https://t.co/yFV6CLmqNo — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) December 24, 2025





"I step into this role with a deep sense of responsibility and purpose. As Chair of the Athletes’ Commission, my focus is to ensure that athletes’ voices are heard clearly, consistently, and with respect at every level of decision making," said Sindhu in a statement, as per BWF.

"I see this role as a bridge between athletes and administration, and I am grateful to work alongside the Athletes’ Commission and the athletes who serve as representatives across our sport," she added.

Debora Jille of Netherlands will assist Sindhu as the deputy chair, whereas An Se Young of South Korea, Egypt's Doha Hany, and China's Jia Yi Fan will be the other members in the Athletes' Commission.