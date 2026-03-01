PV Sindhu provides update after Dubai Airport strike disrupts travel to All England Open

India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has shared a fresh update after a reported strike at Dubai International Airport left her stranded while travelling to the All England Open.

Sindhu was in transit through Dubai when missile strikes linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East led to the suspension of flight operations. Airport authorities confirmed that parts of a concourse sustained damage, prompting evacuations and the immediate deployment of emergency response teams.

Four staff members were reported injured and received medical attention. Flights at both Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports have been suspended until further notice.

The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour.



A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an… https://t.co/ZdNtuALk0P — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 1, 2026





In her latest social media posts, Sindhu said the situation was “becoming more frightening by the hour” and revealed that an explosion occurred close to where she and her team were sheltering inside the airport. She described the moment as tense and said her coach had to quickly move away from smoke and debris.

She later confirmed that the team has been relocated to a more secure location and is safe. Sindhu also acknowledged the efforts of Dubai airport staff, local authorities and the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their support during the crisis.

Dubai, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs handling over 127 million passengers last year, remains a key transit point for international athletes. The disruption has cast uncertainty over travel plans ahead of the All England Open, which is scheduled to begin on March 3.

The Badminton World Federation has not yet announced any changes to the tournament schedule. Sindhu and her team continue to await further updates as authorities monitor the evolving security situation.