Priyanshu Rajawat attains career-best ranking, jumps to World number 38

Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat capped off a great week after jumping 20 spots to reach the World Number 38 in the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday.

Priyanshu achieved his career-best ranking after winning his first-ever BWF World Tour Title at the Orleans Masters Super 300 tournament.

The 21-year-old defeated Denmark's Magnus Johannsen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in the title clash to gain some valuable ranking points. With this jump, Priyanshu Rajawat becomes the fourth-best-ranked Indian men's singles player in the world.

Priyanshu Rajawat has taken a massive leap of 20 spots as he reaches a career high ranking of 3️⃣8️⃣ in the world!🔥#BWFWorldTour pic.twitter.com/UMI657mKqy — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 11, 2023

HS Prannoy continues to be India's best-ranked Indian men's singles player with his ranking of World number 8 while Kidambi Srikanth dropped two places to world number 23.



Commonwealth Champion Lakshya Sen has moved up to world number 24.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu has dropped out of the top 10 and is currently ranked world number 11 despite reaching the finals of Madrid Spain Masters.

Saina Nehwal has moved up to World number 31 despite getting knocked out in the first round of Orleans Masters 2023.

The men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained static at world No. 6, followed by the combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila at 27th.

The women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slipped a place to world No. 20, while the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar are ranked 29th in the world.

Indian shuttlers will next feature in the Badminton Asia Championships on 25th April in Dubai.

(With PTI Inputs)