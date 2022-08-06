Premier Badminton League Season 6 to kick-start from December

Premier Badminton League (PBL) is all set for a much-awaited comeback with season 6, scheduled from December 17 to January 14.

PBL is one of the world's top badminton leagues, which is organised by SportzLive—the official license holder of the league under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).



The upcoming edition of the league will once again bring exciting world-class badminton action to the fans after a break of two years, owing to the pandemic.



"We are thrilled with the return of PBL. It's a crucial part of Indian badminton and has contributed to growth of the sport in the country. It has provided a much-needed platform for our young players to showcase their talent on such a huge global platform, and its return is much awaited by the entire badminton fraternity," said Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, President of Badminton Association of India.



Premier Badminton League has emerged as the gamechanger for Indian badminton since its inception in 2016.



"Indian shuttlers have hugely benefitted from PBL while playing alongside the world's greatest players. The budding players have grown in confidence and experiences while interacting and I firmly believe the league will give a strong platform to BAI to create a lot more bench strength in the coming times," said Sanjay Mishra, Secretary, BAI.



The league has witnessed the participation of the world's biggest names in the last five seasons such as Indian stars Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth as well as the Olympic champion Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen, Tai Tzu-Ying and Lee Chong Wei among others.



"It was a tough period for all of us. We are fortunate enough to have been loved by the people and their love makes this league one of the biggest events in the badminton world. Since the start of the league to today's date, the level of the game has gone up immensely in India. We are committed to developing badminton in India and thus, delighted to announce the return of Premier Badminton League. We promise the same level of breathtaking action for the fans through this season," said Prasad Mangipudi, Managing Director of SportzLive.



The return of the Premier Badminton League, especially following Thomas Cup and Commonwealth Games medals, will definitely catapult Indian badminton fans and the interest for the game in the country.



About Premier Badminton League:



The Premier Badminton League (PBL) is one of the top badminton leagues in the world. Its playing field features the top Indian and international badminton talent in the world, including Olympic and World Championship Medal Winners. Besides showcasing the best of international and Indian talent, the tournament has also been successful in widening the base of the game.



The Premier Badminton League has reached more than 100 million badminton fans in India through TV, On ground activities, various social media and other platforms in the past 5 seasons. The exceptional fan following received during the PBL proves that the Indian audiences want more badminton action. The league comprises of six franchises. The PBL have been successfully executed over the past 5 seasons.

