Prakash Padukone steps away as iconic PPBA renamed Centre for Badminton Excellence

Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone, instrumental in founding the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), has stepped away from the institution.

The academy underwent a major change in October this year, and is now known as the Centre for Badminton Excellence.

The centre is currently being led by renowned coach Vimal Kumar, who has been associated with Padukone and the academy for decades.

"Yes, it is now called the Centre for Badminton Excellence. The change happened in October. Vimal Kumar is leading it now," a source at the academy told The Bridge on Tuesday.

The training facility is part of the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, a state-of-the-art multi-sport campus widely regarded as one of India’s premier sports development hubs.

Prakash Padukone, India's first badminton superstar, became the world's number one player in 1980 and won major titles like the All England Championship, putting India on the global badminton map. After retiring in 1989, he coached the national team from 1993 to 1996 and remained involved in the sport's growth.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) was launched on October 1, 1994, in Bengaluru as a response to untapped talent across India that lacked proper support during Padukone's playing days.

Over nearly 30 years, it has produced Olympians, Arjuna Award winners, and international champions.