Orleans Masters: Tanvi Sharma beats Anmol Kharb; Ayush Shetty exits

The Indian women's singles shuttlers continue to shine as three of them reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 Orleans Masters Super 300 in France on Thursday.

In an all-Indian matchup, the 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma defeated Anmol Kharb 21-14, 21-17 in straight games to set up a quarterfinal clash against Japan's Natsuki Nidaira.

Following her, Malvika Bansod and Isharani Baruah also won their respective matches and will now face off against each other in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Malvika defeated Malaysian shuttler Wong Ling Ching 24-22, 21-13 in straight games, while Isharani edged past Canada's Wen Yu Zhang 21-11, 14-21, 21-17.

In men's doubles, the Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun also reached quarter-finals with a 26-24, 21-14 win over the Scottish pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle.

Ayush Shetty's poor form continues

India's lone competitor in the second round of men's singles, Ayush Shetty, faced a three-game defeat to lower-ranked Yudai Okimoto of Japan. He went down 21-9, 18-21, 9-21 after being a game up.

Ayush had a good start to the match, winning the opening game dominantly and looked good for a straight-games win, leading 16-14 in the second game.

But then he made a couple of mistakes on the net and conceded the game, forcing a decider. Ayush looked extremely tired and couldn't offer much resistance in the third game.

This is Ayush's sixth consecutive early exit, and he is yet to reach a quarterfinal on the BWF World Tour this year, which highlights a major dip in his confidence.

On the other hand, the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde bowed out in three games to the top-seeded French pair.