Orleans Masters Semis LIVE: Priyanshu Rajawat reaches finals-Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Follow us for the LIVE action from the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters 2023.
Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat take the center stage as he faces Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters 2023.
Priyanshu stunned top-seed Kenta Nishimoto in the second round on his way to the semis.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 8 April 2023 11:52 AM GMT
Nhat tries to comeback but it is too late.
Priyanshu just needs three point to wrap this up and head into his first-ever BWF World Tour final.
- 8 April 2023 11:49 AM GMT
There is no coming back for Nhat Nguyen.
This tie looks done and dusted as the Irish shuttler is clearly looking out of ideas and Priyanshu is leading 16-3.
- 8 April 2023 11:48 AM GMT
This is brilliant from Priyanshu.
The Indian shuttler is dominating Nhat and has a 10-point lead and just eight points away from the finals.
- 8 April 2023 11:43 AM GMT
The Irish shuttler is all over the place.
Nhat Nguyen has no answers at the moment as he is totally outplayed by Priyanshu Rajawat.
- 8 April 2023 11:39 AM GMT
Priyanshu Rajawat is running away at the moment.
A brilliant show from the Indian as he has raced to a lead of 5-1 in the second game.
- 8 April 2023 11:37 AM GMT
That went quick as Priyanshu wrapped the first game.
Easy win in the first game for Priyanshu as he wrapped up the five-game points quickly and Nhat needs to figure out a way to handle his defence.