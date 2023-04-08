Log In
Badminton

Orleans Masters Semis LIVE: Priyanshu Rajawat reaches finals-Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Follow us for the LIVE action from the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters 2023.

Priyanshu rajawat kiran george bai selection trials
Priyanshu Rajawat (Source: PBL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 April 2023 12:03 PM GMT

Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat take the center stage as he faces Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters 2023.

Priyanshu stunned top-seed Kenta Nishimoto in the second round on his way to the semis.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-04-08 09:53:43
Badminton Badminton World Federation 
