Badminton
Orleans Masters Round 32 LIVE: Saina Nehwal in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from R32 of the 2023 Orleans Masters Badminton.
The BWF World Tour action continues to roll on with the R32 of the 2023 Orleans Masters in France. Indian shuttlers have enjoyed a good time in this tournament over the last few years, but will they be able to continue it?
Live Updates
- 5 April 2023 10:49 AM GMT
Tanya Hemanth WINSS!
Tanya Hemanth advances to the round of 16 at Orleans Masters with an easy 21-17, 21-18 win.
- 5 April 2023 10:27 AM GMT
Tanya takes Game 1
Tanya Hemanth takes the first game after a fightback from the French shuttler 21-17.
- 5 April 2023 10:15 AM GMT
Splendid start for Tanya
A splendid start for Tanya Hemanth as she races to an 11-4 lead in the first game.
- 5 April 2023 10:07 AM GMT
UP NEXT: Tanya Hemanth in action
Tanya Hemanth is out on court 3 for her women's singles clash against Leonice Huet.
- 5 April 2023 9:47 AM GMT
Priyanshu WINSSS!
A walk in the park for Priyanshu Rajawat towards the end as he cruises past fellow Indian Kiran George 21-18, 21-13 in just 34 minutes.
- 5 April 2023 9:40 AM GMT
Priyanshu LEADS!
Priyanshu Rajawat continues to assert his dominance over Sameer Verma as he leads 11-9 in the second game.