Orleans Masters 2025: A confident Ayush Shetty marches on

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth exited the tournament.

Ayush Shetty
Ayush Shetty took 50 minutes to send Gunawan packing. (Photo credit: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 March 2025 5:10 PM GMT

India's Ayush Shetty's stellar run at the Orleans Master Badminton 2025 continued at the Palais des Sports in Orléans, France.

On Thursday, he took out the higher ranked Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong in straight games, 21-17, 21-17.

In an encounter that lasted precisely 50 minutes, Shetty oozed confidence.

While Shetty marched on, his more illustrious compatriots HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth exited the tournament.

HS Prannoy fell to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi, who is seeded two in the tournament, in straight games (18-21,9-21).

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth succumbed to the top-seeded Malaysian Lee Zii Jia 11-21, 17-21 in a match that lasted 30 minutes.

BadmintonBadminton World FederationHS PrannoyKidambi Srikanth
