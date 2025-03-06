Orleans Masters 2025: A confident Ayush Shetty marches on

India's Ayush Shetty's stellar run at the Orleans Master Badminton 2025 continued at the Palais des Sports in Orléans, France.

On Thursday, he took out the higher ranked Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong in straight games, 21-17, 21-17.

In an encounter that lasted precisely 50 minutes, Shetty oozed confidence.

🔴Orleans Masters 2025 | Ayush Shetty marches on!



In Round 2 on Thursday, 🇮🇳Shetty gets the better of 🇭🇰Jason Gunawan in straight sames 21-17 , 21-17 🏸#badminton #OrleansMastersSuper300 pic.twitter.com/YjkWT7nZhz — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 6, 2025

While Shetty marched on, his more illustrious compatriots HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth exited the tournament.

HS Prannoy fell to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi, who is seeded two in the tournament, in straight games (18-21,9-21).

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth succumbed to the top-seeded Malaysian Lee Zii Jia 11-21, 17-21 in a match that lasted 30 minutes.