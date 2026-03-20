Orleans Masters 2026: Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah in semi-finals

India's good run in women's singles at the 2026 Orleans Masters Super 300 continued as Tanvi Sharma and Isharani Baruah won their respective quarter-final matches on Friday.

Sharma, the 17-year-old phenom, beat the sixth seeded Natuski Nidaira of Japan 21-14, 21-14.

#News | Tanvi Sharma advances to semi-finals of Orleans Masters🔥



The Indian takes down sixth seeded Natuski Nidaira of Japan 21-14, 21-14 in straight games👏#Badminton #OrleansMasters2026 pic.twitter.com/vMj3V4k0BP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 20, 2026





The Indian teenager never seemed to be in trouble against an opponent ten years her senior as she wrapped up the match in 43 minutes.

Sharma will next face former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semi-final on Saturday.

Later in the day, Baruah advanced to the semi-finals after fellow Indian Malvika Bansod retired midway from their all India quarter-final clash.

Baruah was leading 21-9, 15-7 in the match when Bansod, who looked far from her best physically, decided to pull out of the match.

#News | Isharani Baruah reaches semi-finals of the 2026 Orleans Masters😍



She was leading 21-9, 15-7 in an all-India contest against Malvika Bansod before the latter retired midway👀



A good week for Indian women's singles continues as Baruah joins Tanvi Sharma in semis👏… pic.twitter.com/YpfA7CYVqK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 20, 2026





Elsewhere, the Indian men's doubles duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun bowed out of contention, losing 12-21, 20-22 in straight games to the third seeded pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana from Indonesia.