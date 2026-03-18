Orleans Masters 2026: Ayush Shetty pips Kiran George; Tanvi Sharma advances

Ayush Shetty pipped Kiran George in an all-India first round match at the 2026 Orleans Masters Super 300 on Wednesday.

Shetty, India's second highest ranked men's singles shuttler, came-from-behind to beat Kiran 17-21, 21-10, 21-17 in 49 minutes.

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod advanced to the second round in women's singles with a 21-18, 21-14 win over Sung Shou Yun of Chinese Taipei, whereas Isharani Baruah got the better off Amalie Schulz of Denmark 21-19, 21-19 in straight games.

The fast rising Tanvi Sharma also made her way into the women's singles second round, as her opponent Supanida Katethong retired midway into their first-round battle.

Sharma was leading the second seeded Thai shuttler 21-18, 14-12 when she pulled out of the contest.

Among the other Indian victories, women's singles shuttler Anmol Kharb and the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde also made it to the Round of 16 with straight games first round win.

On the other side, the experienced Kidambi Srikanth and Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out in the men's singles and women's singles opening round respectively.

Rakshita Ramraj, Devika Sihag, and the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila also suffered similar fates, bringing a premature end to their campaigns.

Later in the day, Tharun Mannepalli will face off against Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in his tournament opener.