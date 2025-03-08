Badminton
Orleans Masters 2025: Ayush Shetty's impressive run ends in Semifinals
As the Orleans Masters 2025 heads toward its conclusion, Shetty can walk away with his head held high.
India’s rising badminton star Ayush Shetty's remarkable journey at the Orleans Masters 2025 came to an end in the men's singles semifinal after he suffered a straight-game defeat against second seed Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei, on Saturday.
Shetty, who had captured the spotlight with his stunning run throughout the tournament, lost 13-21, 15-21 in a 40-minute clash on Saturday.
The match began with Lin Chun-Yi displaying his trademark attacking game, forcing Shetty on the back foot from the opening exchanges. The Chinese Taipei shuttler capitalized on Shetty’s slow start, quickly racing to a comfortable 21-13 win in the first game. Although Shetty showed signs of a comeback in the second game, unforced errors at crucial junctures allowed Lin to wrap up the match in straight games.
Despite the semifinal loss, it was a tournament to remember for Ayush Shetty, who had already grabbed headlines with back-to-back victories against higher-ranked opponents. The 48th-ranked Shetty had earlier stunned former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the opening round, followed by a hard-fought quarterfinal win against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke (21-16, 21-23, 21-17).
His run to the semifinals at a BWF Super 300 tournament will undoubtedly boost his confidence and help him gain valuable ranking points. With this performance, Shetty has once again underlined his potential to become a future star of Indian badminton.
Quick scores:
Men's Singles Semifinal
Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) bt Ayush Shetty (IND) - 21-13, 21-15 (40 minutes)