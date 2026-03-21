Badminton
Orleans Masters 2026: Indian campaign ends as Tanvi, Isharani exit
Both Tanvi Sharma and Isharani Baruah faced semi-final exit.
The Indian campaign at the 2026 Orleans Masters Super 300 came to an end on Saturday as both Tanvi Sharma and Isharani Baruah lost their respective semi-final matches.
Sharma, who was up against the former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, went down 9-21, 16-21 in straight games.
The teenager was completely outplayed by Okuhara in just 35 minutes as the Japanese veteran turned back the clock with some vintage display.
Later in the day, Baruah went down fighting against Thailand's 19-year-old Pitchamon Opatniputh.
The Indian lost out 12-21, 21-23 after having game points in the second game in a match which lasted 52 minutes.
The two shuttlers were embroiled in long rallies for a major part of the match and Baruah looked the second best on stamina by the end of the match.