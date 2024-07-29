Badminton
Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Tanisha-Ashwini in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian shuttlers' group stage matches at the Paris Olympics on July 29.
The Indian women's doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will take on Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in their second Group C match at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Later today, Lakshya Sen will take on Julien Carraggi at 5:30 PM.
Catch live updates here:
Live Updates
- 29 July 2024 8:07 AM GMT
Game 2: Matsuyama's return goes into net
Ashwini and Tanisha make it 10-19.
- 29 July 2024 8:05 AM GMT
Game 2: Deep smash by Matsuyama at the net
Chida and Matsuyama go on to claim a 17-9 lead.
- 29 July 2024 8:05 AM GMT
Game 2: Good call from Tanisha
Ashwini leaves the shuttle long after Shida plays a toss. The Indian duo trail 9-16 in the second game.
- 29 July 2024 8:04 AM GMT
Game 2: Tanisha goes wide
Shida and Matsuyama extend their lead to 16-8.
- 29 July 2024 8:03 AM GMT
Game 2: Tanisha misses Chida's shot at the net
Tanisha and Ashwini trail 8-15.
- 29 July 2024 8:01 AM GMT
Game 2: Matsuyama's brilliant angle
Tanisha's effort to retrieve it goes wrong as Matsuyama deceives her with an angled return. The Japanese duo take a six-point advantage over the Indian pair at 14-6.
- 29 July 2024 8:00 AM GMT
Game 2: Three points in a row for Tanisha-Ashwini
Good coordination between Tanisha and Ashwini.
Tanisha makes a brilliant finish from the net, leaving the Japanese confused.
The Indian pair trail 8-13.
- 29 July 2024 7:59 AM GMT
Game 2: Tanisha smashes
Chida's retrieval goes wrong. The Indians win another point. They still trail 6-13.
- 29 July 2024 7:58 AM GMT
Game 2: Matsuyama smashes
Tanisha fails to clear it. The Japanese pair extend their lead to 12-5.