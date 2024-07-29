Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 1
india
Badminton

Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Tanisha-Ashwini in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch live updates of Indian shuttlers' group stage matches at the Paris Olympics on July 29.

Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 July 2024 8:07 AM GMT

The Indian women's doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will take on Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in their second Group C match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Later today, Lakshya Sen will take on Julien Carraggi at 5:30 PM.

Catch live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-07-29 06:57:57
OlympicsParis OlympicsBadminton
