Badminton
Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Satwik-Chirag, Tanisha-Ashwini in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Satwik-Chirag and Tanisha-Ashwini matches from Paris Olympics.
The Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and the women's duo of Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa are in action at the Paris Olympics.
Get the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 30 July 2024 11:39 AM GMT
Fajar-Ardianto at Paris Olympics 2024
Fajar-Ardianto beat Lamsfub-Seidel 21-13, 21-17
Fajar-Ardianto beat Corvee-Labar 21-13, 21-10
- 30 July 2024 11:38 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag at Paris Olympics 2024
Satwik-Chirag beat Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar 21-17, 21-14
Satwik-Chirag vs Mark Lamsfub-Marvin Seidel - cancelled
- 30 July 2024 11:20 AM GMT
Head-to-Head: Satwik-Chirag vs Fajar-Ardianto
The World No. 3 Satwik-Chirag met World No. 7 Fajar-Ardianto are familiar foes. They played each other five times, and the Indian pair enjoy a 3-2 upper hand over the Indonesians.
Satwik and Chirag have been unbeaten against Fajar-Alfian since 2019. They won all three previous matches.
Fajar and Ardianto beat the Indian duo last time in 2018 at the Syed Modi India International.
- 30 July 2024 11:17 AM GMT
Badminton Schedule for July 30
Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto - not before 5:30 IST
Women's doubles: Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa vs Setyana Mapasa-Angela Yu - not before 6:20 PM IST
- 30 July 2024 11:13 AM GMT
