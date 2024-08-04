Badminton
Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen faces Viktor Axelsen in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Lakshya Sen's semifinal clash against Viktor Axelsen at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.
Lakshya Sen is on the cusp of glory. The 22-year-old has already created history by becoming the first Indian man to reach the badminton semifinal at the Olympics.
Lakshya faces reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in a high-octane semifinal today. A win in this match will take him closer to the gold medal.
- 4 Aug 2024 9:32 AM GMT
What happened when Lakshya and Axelsen met in the final last time?
Laskhya and Axelsen faced each other in the final only once, back in 2022 at the All-England Open.
Lakshya was the toast of the nation that year, having won the Thomas Cup team title, Commonwealth Games gold and India Open BWF World Tour title.
At the All England Open, Lakshy reached the final by beating Lee Zii Jia in the semifinals. Axelsen, on the other hand, beat Chou Tien Chen in straight games.
In the final, their sixth meeting, Axelsen thumped Lakshya 21-10, 21-15.
Since then things have changed, with Axelsen after a dominating season in 2022 going down in the BWF World Rankings, while Lakshya recovered from a nose surgery and got his Midas touch back at the Paris Olympics.
The badminton fans are set for an exciting clash!
- 4 Aug 2024 9:13 AM GMT
Form Guide
Lakshya Sen
July 27: Beat Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 (Group stage)
July 29: Beat Julien Carraggi 21-19, 21-14 (Group stage)
July 31: Beat Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-12 (Group stage)
August 1: Beat HS Prannoy 21-12, 21-6 (Pre-quarterfinals)
August 2: Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 (quarterfinals
Viktor Axelsen
July 28: Beat Prince Dahal 21-18, 21-6 (Group stage)
July 30: Beat Misha Zilberman 21-9, 21-11 (Group stage)
July 31: Beat Nhat Nguyen 21-13, 21-10 (Group stage)
Bye in pre-quarterfinals
August 3: Beat Loh Kean Yew 21-9, 21-17 (quarterfinals)
- 4 Aug 2024 8:21 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: Head-to-Head
Lakshya Sen won against World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in 2022 at the German Open.
The two players played each other eight times, with Axelsen dominating the head-to-head tally 7-1.
Both players have been in fine form at the Paris Olympics., making it a much anticipated clash.
- 4 Aug 2024 8:14 AM GMT
Welcome to our live blog for the Paris Olympics 2024 men's singles semifinal between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen. Stay tuned for updates!