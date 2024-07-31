Badminton
Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen in action, PV Sindhu progresses to pre-quarters -Blog, Updates, Scores
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be in action in the women's and men's singles categories at the Paris Olympics 2024.
In today's Badminton action at the Paris Olympics 2024, P V Sindhu will take on Kuuba Kristin and Lakshya Sen will face Jonatan Christie in the singles category.
- 31 July 2024 8:30 AM GMT
Game 1: First point for Lakshya
Lakshya plays it hard and flat and sends the shuttle into Christie's body. The Indonesian goes wide.
Lakshya trails 1-5.
- 31 July 2024 8:29 AM GMT
Game 1: Christie's flat smash from net
Christie charges at the net after a speedy rally and extends his tally to 4-0.
It is 5-0 now as Lakshya's drives drifts away.
- 31 July 2024 8:28 AM GMT
Game 1: Down-the-line smash by Lakshya
But his smash goes misses the line, and Christie claims a 3-0 lead.
- 31 July 2024 8:28 AM GMT
Game 1: Christie draws the first blood
Lakshya's toss goes long and then he plays into the net to concede a 2-0 lead to the Indonesian shuttler.
- 31 July 2024 8:24 AM GMT
Lakshya vs Christie: Head-to-Head
Lakshya trails 1-4 against Christie, with the Indian shuttler last winning against the Indonesian third seed in 2020 at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.
- 31 July 2024 8:22 AM GMT
PV Sindhu progresses to pre-quarters
PV Sindhu tops Group M and advances to pre-quarterfinals.
Final result: PV Sindhu beats Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10.
- 31 July 2024 8:20 AM GMT
Coming up next!
India's Lakshya Sen will take on world no. 3 Jonatan Christie.
- 31 July 2024 8:18 AM GMT
Sindhu wins the second!
That's it. Sindhu closes the second win effortlessly as she beat Kristin 21-10 in just 32 minutes.