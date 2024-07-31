Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 2
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen in action, PV Sindhu progresses to pre-quarters -Blog, Updates, Scores

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be in action in the women's and men's singles categories at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen in action, PV Sindhu progresses to pre-quarters -Blog, Updates, Scores
X

Badminton Olympics 2024

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 July 2024 8:30 AM GMT

In today's Badminton action at the Paris Olympics 2024, P V Sindhu will take on Kuuba Kristin and Lakshya Sen will face Jonatan Christie in the singles category.

Get all the LIVE Updates here:

Live Updates

2024-07-31 06:46:19
>Load More
BadmintonLakshya SenPV SindhuOlympicsParis Olympics
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X