Odisha Masters 2025: Unnati Hooda, Kiran George win singles titles

Indian shuttlers concluded the Indian leg at the BWF World Tour with two titles at the Odisha Masters Super 100 tournament in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Teenager Unnati Hooda and Kiran Gooege clinched the women's and men's singles titles, respectively, in front of a packed stadium at the home ground.

Unnati defeated Isharani Baruah in an all-Indian women's singles final. She showed her class and registered a dominating win in straight games, 21-17, 21-10

Unnati Hooda is the #OdishaMasters CHAMPION. She defeats Isharani Baruah in an all-Indian women's singles final to clinch the title! Score: 21-17, 21-10

This was her first win of the year, and she will now aim to build on this success in an important and action-packed next year, with multiple major tournaments ahead.

On the other hand, Kiran had a much tougher outing against the young Indonesian player, Mohamed Yusuf, in a tight three-game match, 21-14, 13-21, 21-16

He had a solid start to the match, maintaining a good lead in the opening game and comfortably winning it 21-14, gaining an early advantage.

In the second game, Yusuf looked better and put pressure on Kiran, but the Indian kept the scores in check and was trailing by just one point post mid-game.

However, he then conceded 8 consecutive points and lost the second game, forcing a decider, in which he maintained his composure, and this time converted it into a win.