Odisha Masters: Unnati Hooda and Isharani Baruah set up all-Indian women's singles final

Isharani Baruah and Unnati Hooda reached the women's singles to set up an all-Indian final at the 2025 Odisha Masters Super100 on Saturday.

Isharani defeated Tanya Hemanth in three games, 18-21, 21-7, 21-7, while the teenager Unnati got the better of Tasnim Mir, 18-21, 21-16, 21-16.

Unnati has finally reached her first final of the year after having two consecutive semi-final exits in the Syed Modi International and Hylo Open in Germany.

In the final, she will take on Isharani, who is in great form in Odisha, reaching her first career final on the BWF World Tour Circuit.

🏸 Odisha Masters BWF Tour Super 100

📍 JN Indoor Stadium, Cuttack



Kiran George in Men's Singles Final

In the men's singles, the experienced Kiran George will be fighting for the title after defeating fellow countryman Rounak Chuhan in the semis, 21-19, 8-21, 21-18.

He will face Indonesia's 19-year-old Muhamd Yuseuf in the final on Sunday. Yusuf reached the final after a straight-game win over fellow Indonesian Bismo Oktora.

On the other hand, the young Indian mixed doubles pair of Sathwik Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan lost in the semi-final to Indonesian pair.