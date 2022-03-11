Not Pullela Gopichand, Sanjay Mishra to become new BAI general secretary

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand has decided against contesting for the Badminton Association of India's general secretary's post, making junior team coach Sanjay Mishra the unanimous choice for the position.

Gopichand on Friday filed his nominations for one of the vice-president's post, while Mishra threw his hat in the ring for the general secretary's position. The elections are scheduled to be held on March 25.

"After long discussions and weighing all the pros and cons, Gopichand has filed his nominations for VP's post, while Sanjay Mishra is now the unanimous choice for the general secretary's post," a source privy to the developments told PTI.

Gopichand will now become one of the 12 vice presidents. Outgoing secretary Ajay Singhania and Tamil Nadu Badminton Association president Ambumani Ramados are also set to assume the roles of vice-president, while Arun Lakhani will be the treasurer and Omar Rashid will take over as joint secretary.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to be reelected as the President of the governing body. Friday was the last date for candidates to file nominations, while the last date for withdrawal is March 19. The Returning officer will prepare the final list of the contenders on March 20.

Earlier, there were reports that Gopichand, 48, was in the running for the general secretary's post. However, there were question marks over his eligibility as according to the BAI constitution, only outgoing office-bearers or a member of the outgoing Executive Committee are eligible to contest for the general secretary's post.