Badminton: No Indian in top-10 world rank for first time since 2009

In what is a big blow for Indian badminton, no Indian shuttler is ranked in top-10 of the BWF world rankings across all five disciplines of the sport for the first time since 2009.

This development came after the Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slipped down by two spots in the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday.

Treesa and Gayatri, who were the highest ranked Indians in the world over the last few weeks at world No 10, are now ranked 12th. They have 57,361 points in 18 tournaments.

Treesa-Gayatri last competed at the 2025 Singapore Open Super 750 last week, where they bowed out in the Round of 16.

India's most consistent players over the last couple of years – the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – climbed five spots in the latest rankings and are now placed 22nd in the world, thanks to their run into the semi-finals at the Singapore Open.

Rankireddy and Shetty, former world No 1, had slipped to as far down as world No 27 a few weeks back. Though they have been consistent in whatever events they have played, constant injury lay-offs meant that they dropped below world No 20 for the first time in six years last month.

PV Sindhu, meanwhile, has dropped by four spots to be ranked world No 21. The double Olympic medallist is still India's highest placed women's singles shuttler.

Lakshya Sen is the highest ranked Indian men's singles shuttler at world No 18, whereas the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila are ranked 17th in the world.