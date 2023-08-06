Mithun Manjunath top buy at GBPL player auction

National champion Mithun Manjunath was the top buy at the Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) players’ auction. The GBPL Season 2 is scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 9.

The 25-year-old from Bengaluru, who had stunned world No.7 Loh Kean Yew just a few days back at the Australian Open, was acquired by the Chennai Superstarz for a staggering Rs 14.5 lakhs after a bidding war with Bengaluru Tigers.

Mithun, whose base price was Rs 8 lakh, is in the icon category.

As many as 15 international players were also drafted. Shin Baek Cheol was the second-highest buy with Bengaluru Tigers acquiring the Republic of Korea shuttler for Rs 14 lakhs. Cheol’s compatriot Lee Dong Keun was picked up by Gujarat Lions for Rs 13 lakhs.

World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth was bought by Northeast Rhinos for Rs 10 lakhs.

The fifth-highest buy was Polina Buhrova of Ukraine, who was drafted by Mumbai Wolves for Rs 9 lakhs.

Each of the eight teams — Bengaluru Tigers, Hyderabad Hounds, Chennai Superstarz, Gujarat Lions, Kerala Tuskers, Mumbai Wolves, Pune Panthers and Northeast Rhinos — had a player purse of Rs 35 lakhs.



Each team consists of an icon player, a minimum of two Tier-1 players, a minimum of two Tier-2 players and a minimum of two women players with an option to choose not more than two international players.

(With PTI inputs)