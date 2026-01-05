Malaysian Open: Indian contingent targets impactful start to season's curtain-raiser- Preview

The top Indian shuttlers will begin their year with a tough challenge at the first Super1000 tournament of the year, the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur from January 6 to 11.

India will have 12 entries in the first round of the tournament, including Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and the men's doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The world no.3 Satwik-Chirag are the only seeded Indians at the tournament. They will start their tournament against the tricky Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-hsuan.

The Indian pair will be aiming to return to winning ways in Malaysia after ending their last season without a title for the first time in four years.

Meanwhile, the young women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who made their comeback from injury late last year, will aim to give 2026 a stronger start.

In the opening round, they will face the same Indonesian duo of Febriana Kusuma and Meilysa Puspitasari, against whom they suffered a defeat at the Australian Open in November last year.

In the singles category, India's No. 1 Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will lead the men's and women's singles departments alongside their younger compatriots.

Lakshya will face Jason Teh of Singapore in the first round, whereas PV Sindhu will be up against Chinese Taipei's Shuo Yun Sung in her first match.

Indian Squad for Malaysian Open 2026

Men's Singles: Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan /MR Arjun

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly /Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda /Swetaparna Panda, Kavipriya Selvam /Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila /Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor /Ruthvika Gadde, Ashith Surya /Amrutha Pramuthesh

Where to watch the Malaysian Open 2026

The first two courts of the Malaysian Open 2026 will be live on the Jio Hotstar App or Website, and the remaining courts will be live broadcast on BWF's official YouTube channel.