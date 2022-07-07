Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu sails into quarters, sets up Tai Tzu clash

The two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Zhang Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second-round clash at the Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 tournament.

However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.

Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No. 2, who had also beaten the Indian in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open last week.

Other than Sindhu, HS Prannoy also put up a great show against World No. 16 Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei and recorded his first straight-set win against the shuttler, winning the match, 21-19, 21-16.

In the men's singles contest, B Sai Praneeth lost to Li She Feng of China 14-21 17-21 in 42 minutes and Parupalli Kashyap also lost to Indonesian Anthony Ginting, the Tokyo bronze medallist, 21-10, 21-15.