Badminton

Malaysia Open 2023 LIVE: Prannoy and Satwik/Chirag play in QFs- Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the quarter-finals of Malaysia Open 2023.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-13T12:09:24+05:30

India's number 1 men's shuttler HS Prannoy will take rising Japanese star Kodai Naraoka in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2023.

The pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the Chinese pair of Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi.


Live Updates

2023-01-13 06:15:45
Badminton Badminton World Federation HS Prannoy Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
