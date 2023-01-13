Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Malaysia Open 2023 LIVE: Prannoy and Satwik/Chirag play in QFs- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the quarter-finals of Malaysia Open 2023.
India's number 1 men's shuttler HS Prannoy will take rising Japanese star Kodai Naraoka in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2023.
The pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the Chinese pair of Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi.
Live Updates
2023-01-13 06:15:45
- 13 Jan 2023 6:39 AM GMT
Today's Matches:
- HS Prannoy v Kodai Naraoka
- Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi.
Next Story