Badminton
Malaysia Open LIVE: HS Prannoy and Satwik/Chirag in Action- Scores, Updates, Blog, Results
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Round of 16 of Malaysia Open 2023.
HS Prannoy remains India's only representative in men's singles at Malaysia Open.
Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action too.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-01-12 04:30:36
- 12 Jan 2023 7:00 AM GMT
Chico is making Prannoy toil hard.
It has been all Chico in second game as he takes 5-point lead.
- 12 Jan 2023 6:58 AM GMT
Chico tries to attempt a fancy return but fails.
Chico started the second game with a 2-0 lead but Prannoy equalized to make it 2-2.
- 12 Jan 2023 6:50 AM GMT
Prannoy has a 10-point lead now.
Chico has no idea what is happening, he has forced Prannoy into an error but Prannoy is cruising.
- 12 Jan 2023 6:47 AM GMT
Prannoy has raced to a big lead.
Chico is all over the place in last six points and Prannoy has displayed great match awareness and placed his shots pretty well.
- 12 Jan 2023 6:44 AM GMT
Chico forces Prannoy in an error.
Prannoy makes an error at the backline but he has retained his lead.
