Badminton
Malaysia Open LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth stuns world number 5- Blog, Updates, Scores
Follow us for all the live action from the round of 32 of Malaysia Open 2024.
Malaysia Open 2024 LIVE: Indian shuttlers start the 2024 season at the Malaysia Open with Kidambi Srikanth, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa, and Dhruv Kapila/Arjun MR in action.
Live Updates
- 9 Jan 2024 7:44 AM GMT
Dhruv Arjun lost the game 19-21 and loses out in the first round
Lee brothers take the final two points after Arjun finds net on a wide shot. With this, the match ends in opponents favour and M.R.Arjun and Dhruv Kapila loses out in first round with straight game defeat.
- 9 Jan 2024 7:39 AM GMT
The match is closely poised on 19-19
Both the pairs making errors which is making the match more intense at the dying ends of this set.
- 9 Jan 2024 7:28 AM GMT
Indian pair going into mid-game break after trailing 6-11
Lee brothers goes into mid-game break with a 5-point lead after a powerful diagonal smash.
- 9 Jan 2024 7:26 AM GMT
Taipei pair extends the lead to four points, leading, 8-4
Lee brothers extends the lead to 4 points after a perfectly placed drop at the back court
- 9 Jan 2024 7:23 AM GMT
Dhruv Arjun trailing 3-5 in the second game
Dhruv could not return a down the line smash from lee, gives the small lead to the Taipei pair.
- 9 Jan 2024 7:19 AM GMT
Arjun & Dhruv drops the first game 16-21 to Taipei pair
Returning Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila drops the first game 16-21 to the Lee brothers of Chinese Taipei in men's doubles.
- 9 Jan 2024 6:36 AM GMT
Three Indian doubles pair in action on the day.
- Returning Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila will face the Lee brothers of Chinese Taipei in men's doubles.
- Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will face Maya Matusmoto and Wakananagahara of Japan.
- Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa will face Allison Lee and Francesca Corbett of the USA.