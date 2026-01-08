Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag only Indians to reach quarters

Indian badminton players had a mixed outing at the 2026 Malaysia Open Super 1000 as two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and men's doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag marched ahead, while Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty ended their men’s singles campaign in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

PV Sindhu got the better of World No 9 Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan 21-8, 21-13 in a little over 30 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals.

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty combined to register a 21-18, 21-11 straight games win over Malaysia's RK Yap and Junaidi Arif to reach the men's doubles quarter-finals.

#News | Satwik-Chirag through to quarter-finals at Malaysia Open Super 1000😍



The third seeded Indians register a comfortable 21-18, 21-11 straight games win





Earlier in the day, Lakshya and Ayush lost their respective men's singles Round of 16 matches.

Lakshya lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu 20-22, 15-21 lasting 53 minutes, while Ayush Shetty went down fighting against top seed Yu Qi Shi 18-21, 21-18, 12-21 in a hard-fought 1 hour 10 minute battle.





