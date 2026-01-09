Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu moves into semis

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the 2026 Malaysia Open Super 1000 in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Sindhu won the first game 21-11 when her Japanese opponent World No 3 Akane Yamaguchi retired after just 12 minutes of play.

It will be her first semi-final appearance at a Super 1000 event in five years, since the Indonesia Open in 2021.





Sindhu is competing in her first tournament since withdrawing from the remainder of the 2025 BWF World Tour season in October due to a foot injury.

Later in the day, men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the quarterfinal. In their previous meeting, the Indian pair defeated the world No. 6 combination in the second round of the World Tour Finals.

PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag are the only Indians in action with Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty failing to advance beyond the second round.

Lakshya lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu 20-22, 15-21 lasting 53 minutes, while Ayush Shetty went down fighting against top seed Yu Qi Shi 18-21, 21-18, 12-21 in a hard-fought 1 hour 10 minute battle.