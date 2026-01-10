Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu's campaign ends

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu’s campaign at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 concluded with a semi-final exit in the women’s singles event in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The Indian ace went down to world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi of China in straight games, 16-21, 15-21, in a 52-minute encounter.

“At this stage it’s going to be hard games, there ain’t going to be easy games. There were really long rallies, but overall it was a good game. It was just two sets but a good game and she was on the winning side today,” PV Sindhu said after the loss to BWF.





PV Sindhu's strong run at #MalaysianOpen2026 ends as she goes down to China's Wang Zhi Yi in straight games in the semifinal.



Sindhu was leading 11-6 in the second game but surrendered the lead to unforced errors.

“At 11-6, I took a break, I should have taken 2-3 more points even though I was leading the rallies. There were a couple of small errors and then there were long rallies. So in a match these things happen where you are leading and you can't expect you are going to win it easily. Maybe I should have taken a few more points there and maintained the lead,” Sindhu said.

Sindhu was competing in her first tournament after a foot injury in October sidelined her. She will now be seen in action at the India Open in New Delhi from January 13.

“It’s important to rest and get going for the Indian Open and do my best. It’s not going to be easy. It was good I started the season with a good performance and it gave me good confidence and motivation as well, especially coming back from an injury. It's important I keep going the same way and get this confidence going,” she concluded.