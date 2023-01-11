Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Malaysia Open 2023 LIVE: Lakshya faces Prannoy, Sindhu takes on Marin- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Day 2 of Malaysia Open 2023.
Star Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy take on each other in the first round of Malaysia Open 2023.
PV Sindhu will come across her old rival in a mouthwatering clash.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-01-11 04:15:11
- 11 Jan 2023 6:57 AM GMT
SATWIK/CHIRAG WINNNNN!
Easy win for the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they cruise to a 21-16, 21-13 win over the South Koreans.
- 11 Jan 2023 6:40 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen is standing there with visible disappointment.
Contrast of emotions as Lakshya Sen misjudged the last shot by Prannoy. Prannoy lets out a roar while Lakshya throws his racquet in anger.
- 11 Jan 2023 6:33 AM GMT
Prannoy has a three point lead now.
Prannoy has increased the points gap and leads 15-12 now.
- 11 Jan 2023 6:28 AM GMT
Slender lead for Prannoy in mid-game break.
Both players with change sides now and Prannoy goes in it with a slender lead of 11-10.
Next Story