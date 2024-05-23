Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Malaysia Masters Live: PV Sindhu, Treesa-Gayatri in action at 2nd round - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Catch the live action of second round matches at Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

X

PV Sindhu in action at second round of Malaysia Masters 2024 (FILE PHOTO)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 May 2024 6:29 AM GMT

Malaysia Masters Live: On the third day of the Malaysia Masters Super 500, star shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action for her second round match against Sim Yu Jin of South Korea on Thursday .

On the other hand, Ashmita Chaliha and Kiran George will also be in action at their respective round of 16 matches. In women doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand is up against a Chinese Taipei paring of Sung and Yu.

Catch the live action here:

