Badminton
Malaysia Masters Live: PV Sindhu, Treesa-Gayatri in action at 2nd round - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Catch the live action of second round matches at Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
Malaysia Masters Live: On the third day of the Malaysia Masters Super 500, star shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action for her second round match against Sim Yu Jin of South Korea on Thursday .
On the other hand, Ashmita Chaliha and Kiran George will also be in action at their respective round of 16 matches. In women doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand is up against a Chinese Taipei paring of Sung and Yu.
Catch the live action here:
Live Updates
- 23 May 2024 6:29 AM GMT
Game 3: P.V Sindhu 18-14 Sim Y.J, Sindhu within touching distance!
Sindhu is tightening the screws on Sim Yu Jin and is just 3 points from taking the match.
- 23 May 2024 6:27 AM GMT
Game 3: P.V Sindhu 14-12 Sim Y.J, Sim says "Not yet".
Sim Yu Jin is battling it out with everything and Sindhu is not backing down either. This is exhilarating stuff from two of the best shuttlers around!
- 23 May 2024 6:25 AM GMT
Game 3: P.V Sindhu 13-9 Sim Y.J, Sindhu is bringing the heat!
Looks like Sindhu has rediscovered her best self and is taking Sim for a spin! Can she hold this momentum?
- 23 May 2024 6:23 AM GMT
Game 3: P.V Sindhu 11-9 Sim Y.J, Sindhu heads into the interval with a slender lead!
Sindhu is now in front heading into the final break of the match albeit just two points ahead. Remember, both games preceeding this were decided by the insane outbursts from Sindhu in game 1 and Sim Yu Jin in game 2.
Who is bringing the fire now?
- 23 May 2024 6:20 AM GMT
Game 3: P.V Sindhu 8-8 Sim Y.J
Neither looks to be giving up just yet as they are battling tooth and neck for the quarter final spot!
- 23 May 2024 6:17 AM GMT
Game 3: P.V Sindhu 5-6 Sim Y.J, Sindhu fighting back
Sindhu building a bit of momentum now, it is all about who handles the nerves better from here on out.
- 23 May 2024 6:14 AM GMT
Game 3: P.V Sindhu 1-4 Sim Y.J, Sim is looking unstoppable!
Sindhu needs to reinforce herself and look to get back into this game because Sim Yu Jin is looking very comfortable and has answers to everything thrown by Sindhu at her.
- 23 May 2024 6:10 AM GMT
Game 2: P.V Sindhu 12-21 Sim Y.J, Sim Yi Jin fights back and makes it 1-1!
Sim Yu Jin, much like her opponent in game 1, went on a streak after the interval and completely dominated the second game.
With score tied at 1-1, the game will now head into the third and final game.
- 23 May 2024 6:08 AM GMT
Game 2: P.V Sindhu 12-18 Sim Y.J
The South Korean is now in the drivers seat and this game should be going into the third and deciding set for who makes it to the last eight.
- 23 May 2024 6:06 AM GMT
Game 2: P.V Sindhu 11-16 Sim Y.J, incredible return from Sim!
Sindhu packed everything into that smash but Sim Yu Jin returned it brilliantly and also won the point! This has been an inspired turnaround from the South Korean!