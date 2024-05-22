Badminton
Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu, Sumeeth-Sikki win R32 clashes - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' performance in the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.
On the second day of the Malaysia Masters Super 500, star shuttler PV Sindhu will begin her campaign, while youngsters Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap and Unnati Hooda in women's singles and Kiron George in men's singles will be in action.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 22 May 2024 5:33 AM GMT
Next up
Ashmita Chaliha vs Lin Sih Yun
Unnati Hooda vs Gao Fang Jie
Kiran George vs Takuma Obayashi
Krisha Prasad Garga-Sai Pratheek vs Ming Che Lu-Tang Kai Wei
Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath vs Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja
Aakarshi Kashyap vs Wang Zhi Yi
- 22 May 2024 5:28 AM GMT
Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy advance
The mixed doubles pairing of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy won a three-game thriller (21-15, 12-21, 21-17) against Lui Chun Wai and Fu Chi Yan to secure their place in the pre-quarterfinals.
- 22 May 2024 5:26 AM GMT
PV Sindhu cruises to 2nd round
World no. 15 Sindhu beat Kirsty Gilmour in straight games 21-17, 21-16 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.
- 22 May 2024 5:24 AM GMT
Hello and welcome
Welcome to our live blog for Malaysia Masters Super 500. On the second day of the event, the biggest attraction is PV Sindhu.