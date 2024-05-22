Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu, Sumeeth-Sikki win R32 clashes - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' performance in the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu, Sumeeth-Sikki win R32 clashes - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

PV Sindhu began her Malaysia Masters campaign with a win over Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 May 2024 5:34 AM GMT

On the second day of the Malaysia Masters Super 500, star shuttler PV Sindhu will begin her campaign, while youngsters Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap and Unnati Hooda in women's singles and Kiron George in men's singles will be in action.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-05-22 05:23:55
  • 22 May 2024 5:33 AM GMT

    Next up

    Ashmita Chaliha vs Lin Sih Yun 

    Unnati Hooda vs Gao Fang Jie 

    Kiran George vs Takuma Obayashi 

    Krisha Prasad Garga-Sai Pratheek vs Ming Che Lu-Tang Kai Wei 

    Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath vs Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja

    Aakarshi Kashyap vs Wang Zhi Yi 

  • 22 May 2024 5:28 AM GMT

    Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy advance

    The mixed doubles pairing of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy won a three-game thriller (21-15, 12-21, 21-17) against Lui Chun Wai and Fu Chi Yan to secure their place in the pre-quarterfinals. 

  • 22 May 2024 5:26 AM GMT

    PV Sindhu cruises to 2nd round

    World no. 15 Sindhu beat Kirsty Gilmour in straight games 21-17, 21-16 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals. 


  • 22 May 2024 5:24 AM GMT

    Hello and welcome

    Welcome to our live blog for Malaysia Masters Super 500. On the second day of the event, the biggest attraction is PV Sindhu. 

BadmintonPV Sindhu
