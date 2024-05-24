Badminton
Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu reaches semis, Ashmita Chaliha plays in quarterfinal- Scores, Updates, Blo
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarter-final of the Malaysia Masters 2024.
Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha will feature in the quarter-final of the Malaysia Masters 2024 as the remaining Indian representatives.
Both Indian shuttlers will be up against Chinese shuttlers as Sindhu takes on top-seed Han Yue while Ashmita faces sixth-seed Zhang Yi Man.
Live Updates
- 24 May 2024 3:17 AM GMT
Ashmita Chahliha is knocked out of Malaysia Masters.
Zhang Yi Man finishes off in style and Ashmita Chaliha bows out of the Malaysia Masters in quarters. Ashmita tried making a comeback but Zhang pulled it through.
- 24 May 2024 3:12 AM GMT
Zhang Yi Man pulls away and is heading to the victory.
Zhang has five-point lead and she leads 15-10 at the moment with just six points away from the win.
- 24 May 2024 3:07 AM GMT
Zhang keeps the lead despite resistance from Ashmita.
Ashmita resisted and made a mini comeback to take four consecutive points but Zhang Yi Man takes the lead of 11-7 at the mid-game break.
- 24 May 2024 3:02 AM GMT
A poor start for Ashmita in the second game.
Zhang Yi Man takes Ashmita and races to an early four points lead in the second game.
- 24 May 2024 2:58 AM GMT
Zhang Yi Man wins the first game.
Ashmita's resistance didn't last long as the Chinese shuttler won the first game 21-10 in just 11 minutes.
- 24 May 2024 2:52 AM GMT
Ashmita started well but fell behind.
It was a good start for Ashmita with couple of early points but Zhang Yi Man makes a comeback to lead 11-5 at the mid-game break.
- 24 May 2024 2:10 AM GMT
PV Sindhu stuns Han Yue.
Sindhu will play the semi final as she got better if Han Yue in 55 minutes.
Sindhu won 21-12, 21-13, and 21-15.