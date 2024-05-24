Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu reaches semis, Ashmita Chaliha plays in quarterfinal- Scores, Updates, Blo

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarter-final of the Malaysia Masters 2024.

PV Sindhu Badminton
X

PV Sindhu is set to return to the court at the Malaysian Masters 2024 (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 May 2024 3:17 AM GMT

Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha will feature in the quarter-final of the Malaysia Masters 2024 as the remaining Indian representatives.

Both Indian shuttlers will be up against Chinese shuttlers as Sindhu takes on top-seed Han Yue while Ashmita faces sixth-seed Zhang Yi Man.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-05-24 00:30:26
BadmintonPV Sindhu
